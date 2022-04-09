Carolyn L. Engle, 81, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Swiss Village in Berne.

Carolyn was born in Berne July 9, 1940, to Irvin R. and Lavon (Mosser) Moore; both parents preceded her in death.

She married Ronald L. Engle in Geneva Nov. 15, 1963; he preceded her in death April 5, 2006.

Carolyn was a library clerk with the Wells County Public Library, retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Living Water United Church. Carolyn loved to cross stitch, play the piano, listen to music, collect Longenberger baskets, read, and spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two children, Robert (Heather) Engle of Westfield and Leslie (Russell) Trumble of Bluffton; a brother, Carl Moore of Ossian; a sister, Evgenia Moore of Berne; six grandchildren, Erika, Tod, Hudson, Amanda, Debra, Edith and Duane; and 16 great grandchildren, Cody, Tessa, Lane, Ethan, Conner, Zachary, Kyla, Kayla, Kaitlyn, Camden, Easton, Wyatt, Avree, Allen, Jamica and Ceslie.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carolyn was preceded in death by a brother, James Moore.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Clark Stoller officiating.

Burial will take place at the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials can be made to the Wells County Public Library.

Online condolences can be made at the www.goodwincaleharnish.com website.