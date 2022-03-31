Home Lifestyle Wedding bustle, and wedding bliss, at the Yoders’ Wedding bustle, and wedding bliss, at the Yoders’ March 31, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Insights: Art and your mental health Lifestyle If you try to explain this to me, I will try to listen News Vaughn Donna Marketplace to showcase 20 artisans April 8-9