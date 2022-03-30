Sheryl L. Crismore Mitchell, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on March 25, 2022.

She was born July 4, 1950, to Ed and Avon Crismore. She enjoyed music, singing, fishing, and spending time with family.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond R. Mitchell; two sons, Raymond R. “Mitch” (Stephanie) Mitchell Jr. and Donald T.W. (Jonie Mitchell; a daughter, Stephanie (Marty) Straw; nine grandkids, Kayla, Zak, Morgan, Madison, Jared, Devin, Sebastian, Gabriel, and Isabella; two sisters, Jill (Al) Mozena and Debbie (John) Enyeart; two brothers Ryan Crismore and Noel (Laurie) Crismore; and many loved great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ed Crismore; mother, Avon Crismore; a brother, Randy Crismore; a sister-in-law, Ann Crismore; and a nephew, Bradley Crismore.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5912 Sugar St. in Uniondale. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m.

The Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements.