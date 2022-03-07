Home Special Sections Senior Living Spring 2022 Senior Living Spring 2022 March 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Sections Wells County Fact Book 2022 Special Editions Chamber Directory 2022 Special Sections Christmas Greetings 2021