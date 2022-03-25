Richard E. “Dick” Glenn, 91, of Bluffton, died Wednesday evening, March 23, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Detroit, Mich., on November 28, 1930, to Matthew and Bertha (Earl) Glenn, both parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children, Timothy Glenn of Ossian and Rick, Gary and Judy Glenn, all of Bluffton, and five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Glenn.

In accordance with Dick’s wishes, there will be no public services.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.