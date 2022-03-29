STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO.

90C01-2203-MI-000007

IN RE CHANGE OF )

NAME OF MINOR: )

Chance Thomas Eugene )

Humphrey )

Petitioner. )

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner Trisha Miller, pro se, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name of Minor to change the name of minor child from Chance Thomas Eugene Humphrey to Chance Thomas Eugene Miller.

The petition is scheduled for hearing in the Wells Circuit Court on April 27, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock a.m., which is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date. The parties shall report to Wells Circuit Court located at 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714.

March 16, 2022

Date

Beth Davis

Clerk of Circuit Court

