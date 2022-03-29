Home Sports Pro day Pro day March 29, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Ball State guard Curtis Blackwell lines up to run the 3-cone drill while NFL scouts observe in the background at the university’s pro day on Monday morning. Blackwell – a Norwell High School graduate – and 11 of his college teammates participated in drills and showcased their skills in hopes of continuing their football careers at the next level. Blackwell will be one of hundreds of athletes hoping to hear their name called when the NFL Draft begins on April 28. (Photo by Josh Burris) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Tiger track team led by strong distance group Sports Bluffton Boys’ Basketball League: Parlor City Trophy Sports Bluffton Boys’ Basketball League: EP Graphics/Peytons Northern