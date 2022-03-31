Phyllis Joan Hartman, 91

Phyllis Joan Hartman, 91, of Montpelier, died at her home at 12:41 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022.

She was born Monday, Aug. 11, 1930, in Grant County.

Survivors include her daughters, Vicki Lee (Mike) Rogers of Montpelier and Paula J. (Rob) Storer of Cape Coral, Fla.; a son, Mitchel R. (Debra) Coffel of Montpelier; 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ronald (Anna) Bocock of Marion.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Lewis Bocock; her mother, Beatrice (Marsh) Bocock; her first husband, Grover Eugene Coffel; her second husband, Harry Hartman; a son, Gregory A. Coffel; three sisters, Lillian Moreland, Gloria Carter, and Sondra Carpenter; a brother, David Bocock; and three grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at the Montpelier Civic Center, 339 S. Main St. in Montpelier.

The Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements.