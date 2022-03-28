Montpelier Generating Station, LLC (mailing address 8495 South 450 West, Poneto IN 46781) is submitting a Notice of Intent (NOI) letter for our facility (located at 8495 S 450 W, Poneto, IN 46781) to notify the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements under 327 IAC 15-6 to discharge stormwater exposed to industrial activities. Runoff from the facility will discharge to the Salamonie River. Questions or comments should be addressed to Craig Bonesteel at the above mailing address.

