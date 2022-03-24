As required by the Construction Stormwater General Permit (CSGP), the Indiana Department of Transportation hereby gives notice of future construction activity falling under the CSGP rule covering construction. A Notice of Intent will be submitted to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management with intent to discharge stormwater from construction activities. This project includes a bridge replacement on SR 3, 2.46 miles north of SR 18 over Prairie Creek in Wells County. Estimated construction time is from April 2023 until October 2023. Receiving Waters: Prairie Creek. Des. Number: 1800051. Questions may be directed to Kirk Roth, Corradino LLC at 317-385-5388 or kroth@corradino.com.

nb 3/24

