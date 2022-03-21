Max E. Oswalt, 75, ended his courageous battle with cancer Friday evening, March 18, at his home surrounded by his family.

Max was born Dec. 27, 1946, in Wells County, to Paul “Barney” and Jennie M. Gray Oswalt. A lifelong resident of Bluffton, Max graduated from Bluffton High School in 1965.

Max was a lover of music and was a talented, self-taught musician — percussion, electric, acoustic and rhythm guitar and most notably his five-string banjo. He was a member of the Parlor City Pirates Drum and Bugle Corp., where he met the love of his life, Cathy L. Barnes.

Max and Cathy were married Aug. 23, 1966, in Spartanburg, S.C. They enjoyed 55 years of loving marriage together.

Max served in the Indiana National Guard as a mortarman for six years. He was a hard worker and provider for his family, retiring from NIPSCO in 2006 after 37 years of service.

In addition to his love for music, Max also had a passion for aviation. He owned and piloted a plane, and was a member of Parasport, where he was a skydiver. He had the privilege of being a passenger in a hot air balloon and a B-17 Flying Fortress. Max also loved horticulture. Summer was his favorite season. He spent his summer months planting and caring for his trees and flowers. He also had a special love for his furry friends.

Above all, Max loved his family fiercely. He was a faithful and loyal husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa and great-grandpa. He led his family by living the virtues of hard work, patience, kindness, humbleness, humility and humor. He never failed to make his family laugh with his great sense of humor.

Max is survived by his wife Cathy; three daughters, Tammy (Kirt) Slater, Heather Mosser, and Amanda (Shane) Pulfer; eight grandchildren, Blaine Mosser, Megan Slater, Kaiden Slater, Ruby Mosser, Darci Pulfer, Averi Pulfer, Jaxon Mosser, and Lola Pulfer; and three great-grandchildren, Nova Mosser, Mac Mosser and Maverick Burgan. Additional survivors include his two siblings, Jerry Oswalt and Marilyn Sark.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a great grandson, Owen Campbell.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Six Mile Cemetery. Rev. Douglas McClure will officiate.

Memorials may be made in Max’s memory to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana and can be sent to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Friends can send online condolences to Max’s family at www.thomarich.com