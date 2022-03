Lisa Renee Martin, 55, of Gainesville, Fla., a former resident of Bluffton, died Friday, March 11, 2022.

She was born Oct. 26, 1966, in Muncie.

Survivors include two children, Brandon Gephart and Brooke Gephart of Bluffton.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The Knauff Funeral Home of Williston, Fla., was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: https://www.knaufffuneralhomes.com/obituary/lisa-martin