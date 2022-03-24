Leon Johnson, 95, of Bluffton, passed away at 6:15 a.m. March 22, 2022, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Leon was born June 5, 1926, in Indiana’s Madison County, to Charles R. and Hazel Dunlap Johnson. He attended Manchester College and graduated with a degree in elementary education. He taught sixth grade at Rockcreek School in Wells County from 1955 to 1976. He was also a Harrison Township farmer. He was a member of the Indiana Teachers Association, the Six Mile Church, and the Wells County Historical Society.

On Sept. 5, 1952, he married Anna L. (Brown) Johnson, who passed away in 2020.

Surviving family members include his children, Marcia (James) Hotopp of Bluffton, Stan (Diane) Johnson of Bluffton, Elaine (Gary) Seidner of Montpelier, Sheila Beckman of Kendallville, and Teresa (Bruce) Ley of Ossian; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patty Adams of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, multiple siblings, one son-in-law, and one great-grand child.

A private funeral service will be held at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with his son-in-law, Bruce Ley, sharing. Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery near Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Leon’s memory to the Six Mile Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.