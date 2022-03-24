Katherine Kay Ramseyer Poore, 71, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Kathy was born Nov. 6, 1950, in Wells County, to Alfred F. and Ida Mae Osborn Ramseyer and graduated with the class of 1969 from Southern Wells High School. She worked for 34 years for Wells Community Hospital and Bluffton Regional Hospital as the director of environmental services. She was a member of the National Executive Housekeeping Association and was honored as Housekeeper of the Year twice!

Kathy and John R. Poore were married in Bluffton on July 30, 1994. They celebrated 28 years together.

Survivors include her husband, John, of Bluffton; two sons, Billy Ray (Karen) Coffey Jr. and Jeremy (Terri) Poore; a daughter, Rachel (Donnie) Holt; and 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces who dearly loved their Aunt Kat!

Kathy is also survived by siblings Carolyn Sue (Norman) Thompson, William Michael Ramseyer, and Joyce Ann (Fayimba) Koroma, and a sister-in-law, Janet Ramseyer.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Edwin Roy, Richard Wayne and Ronald Mearl Ramseyer.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday March 27, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Kevin Abbott officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in the Stahl Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, or Stillwater Hospice Care.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Poore family at www.thomarich.com