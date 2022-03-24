Jeff W. Barlow, 54, of rural Markle, died at 4:44 p.m Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 13, 1967, in West Grove, Pa., to William Gilbert and Bette F. Frohock Barlow.

Loving survivors include his mother, Bette F. (James C.) Shoustal of rural Markle; a daughter, Grace Barlow; a son, Jackson Barlow; his former spouse, Karen Barlow; and a sister, Anne Landrum, all of Markle.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Gilbert Barlow.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Glancy-H. Brown and Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St. in Warren.

Arrangements are being handled by the Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.