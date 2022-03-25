Jean Parker Houghton, 102 years old, died March 18, 2022, at Heritage Pointe of Warren, where she had been a resident for 13 years.

She was born on Oct. 11, 1919, in a farm house in Madison County to John Allen Parker and Lillian Vernon Catren Parker, members of a Quaker community near Pendleton, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Houghton, Sr., in 2013; her eldest son, Bill Houghton Jr., in 2018; a brother, William (Bud) Allen Parker; and a sister, Louise Parker Jarrett.

Survivors include her daughter, Janet Houghton (Ted) Bendall of Warren; a son Howard Parker Houghton of Santa Fe, N.M.; a granddaughter and two great-grandsons.

Glancy Funeral Home in Warren handled private funeral arrangements for Jean and her husband. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of the lives of Jean and Bill Houghton to be held June 3, 11:30 a.m. A location will be announced as the date approaches.. Lunch will be served immediately following the service.

