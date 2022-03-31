Janice A. Hiester, 84, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, Mar. 29, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Janice was born in Bluffton Nov. 5, 1937, to Fred E. and Thelma I. (Kummer) Kaufman. She married M. Rex Pursley and he preceded her in death in 1961. She then married Carroll D. Hiester in Tennessee on Apr. 7, 1972. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2019.

Janice worked at the Dutch Mill in Bluffton for four years and also had her own baby-sitting daycare service. She enjoyed reading, watching television, and cleaning, in which she was a house cleaner for many years after she stopped baby-sitting. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and loved animals, and especially enjoyed dog-sitting for her family. Janice was also a member of the American Legion Post 111 Women’s Auxiliary in Bluffton.

Survivors include a daughter, Teresa (Jeff) Schmidt of Ossian; two sons, Jim D. Pursley of Ossian and Rex A. Pursley of Bluffton; and a brother, Jack (Martha) Kaufman of Bluffton.

In addition to her husbands and parents, Janice was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Gene Kaufman.

Visitation will be Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Boundary Cemetery in Jay County.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 111.

