Betty L. Stroup, 89, a former resident of Craigville, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 17, 2022, at the Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Betty was born Oct. 21, 1932, in Jackson, Mich., to Merl G. and Bessie B. Clark Foreman. Both parents preceded her in death.

She married John P. Stroup May 1, 1953, in Fort Wayne. Her husband preceded her in death July 30, 2004.

She graduated from South Side High School in 1950. Following graduation, she was a homemaker. Betty attended Bluffton Wesleyan Chapel.

Betty is survived by her children, Cindy (Jim) Brown of Churubusco, Ind., John (Robin) Stroup of Tallahassee, Fla., Joe (Julie) Stroup of Monroe, Ind., Jim (Darla) Stroup of New Castle, Ind., Jeff (Michele Sheaffer) Stroup of Fishers, Ind.. and Dan Stroup of Markle; and 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Graden Foreman.

Public visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will follow at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at a later date in the Marion National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s memory can be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice and Palliative Care.

