Home Lifestyle Amish Cook: Preparing the house to host a friend’s wedding Amish Cook: Preparing the house to host a friend’s wedding March 24, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Insights: Preparing for age 60 and beyond Lifestyle The challenges of having family far from home Lifestyle Jefferson Club news