Home Lifestyle Trombone practice at home, and a first performance Trombone practice at home, and a first performance January 26, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle 44 years later, Blizzard of ’78 memories linger Lifestyle Ainslie to address Ossian Rotarians Lifestyle Zanesville News: 1-25-22