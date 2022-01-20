Sue A. Dickason, 77, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 18, 2022, at her residence.

Sue was born Sept. 1, 1944, in Dayton, to Marvin Joseph and Angela Francis Zinkand Kammer. She married John E. Dickason Oct. 24, 1964, in Bluffton; her husband survives.

A 1962 graduate of Lancaster High School, Sue was a homemaker, raising three children. Once her children were grown, Sue went to work at Ossian State Bank as a teller for 15 years, retiring in 2017.

She enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, tending to her flowers, and spending time with her family. Sue had a special love for her dogs.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Tonya (Rich) Brown and Erin (Mark) Prible, both of Bluffton; a son, Curtis Dickason of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Jeremy Brown, Danielle (Con) Sullivan, Cassandra (Kyle) Babcock, Jacob Dickason, Madison Meyer, and Samantha Meyer; four great-grandchildren, Olivia Brown, Liam Babcock, Fox Dickason, and Jasper Babcock; and one great-grandchild, Brantley Brown, due in April. Sue is also survived by a sister, Vicki Kammer Hudson of Cincinnati, Ohio, and a step-sister, Sylvia Stephens of Texas.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Stephen and Joe Kammer; and a sister, Carol Harrold.

In accordance with Sue’s wishes, private family services will be held with Dr. Bryson E. Bell officiating.

Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery, Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Wells County Friends of the Shelter.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.