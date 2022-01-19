Rita M. Sherman Blair, 89, of Bluffton, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 17th, 2022, at her residence.

Rita was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Glassport, Pa., to John and Dorothy Karczewsk Sherman. She married Richard Y. “Dick” Blair July 28, 1955, in Glassport, Pa. Dick preceded her in death Oct. 16, 1998.

A 1950 graduate of Glassport High School, Rita was a long-time homemaker, raising her five daughters. Once her daughters were grown, Rita went to work at the Caylor Nickel Clinic in the business office, where she worked specifically with insurance claims for more than 10 years.

Rita was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, along with shopping, traveling, reading, and collecting pictures of all her grandchildren. She will be remembered as “The Best Mom Ever” who, more than anything else, enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include five daughters, Deborah (Jerry) Farrington of Yorktown, Cynthia Buchanan of Muncie, Lynn (Richard) King of Bluffton, Lisa (Kevin) Krouse of Fort Wayne, and Kristi (Michael) Collins of Indianapolis; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson; as well as a sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Rita was preceded in death by three brothers, John Sherman Jr., Don Sherman, and Rich Sherman, and a sister, Dorothy Soich.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Fr. David Violi will officiate at the service. A private family burial will be at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

