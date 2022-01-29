Home News Police Notebook: 01-29-2022 Police Notebook: 01-29-2022 January 29, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Early-morning fire damages Clean Fuels facility RSS Jail passes inspection; more reviews to come as remodel continues News Wells Court Docket: 01-29-2022