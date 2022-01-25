Home State & National News Omicron wave may increase global immunity Omicron wave may increase global immunity January 25, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News U.S. orders 8,500 troops placed on heightened alert State & National News New space telescope reaches final stop State & National News Man gets 110 years for Indianapolis shooting that killed 2