Home Sports NHS swim teams defeat Huntington North NHS swim teams defeat Huntington North January 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Lady Knights fight back to beat Jay County Sports Lady Raiders use big 3rd to top Wes-Del Sports Bluffton wrestling team beats Eastside