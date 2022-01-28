Mary R. Garcia, 83 of Bluffton, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 26, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born on Feb. 8, 1938, in Blue Field, West Virginia to Claude and Ella Rose (Lindemoon) Arnold. A graduate of Lancaster High School, Mary worked at Franklin Electric in Bluffton from 1962 until she retired in 2000.

She attended Sonlight Wesleyan Church. Mary enjoyed doing puzzles, working in the garden and flowers and loved animals. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and grandchildren.

On Sept. 15, 1958, Mary and Santos V. “Sam” Garcia were married and he preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2000.

Survivors include four children, Carter T. Arnold of Bluffton, Kenneth B. (Kimberly) Garcia of Kokomo, April L. Carpenter of Markleville and Dawn L. Garcia of Pennville; along with 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four sisters; June Widner of Virginia, Blanche Perry of Indiana, Rose Arnold of Virginia and Nancy Dunford of Wisconsin.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband Sam and four brothers, John, Paul, Kurt and James Arnold.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Mary’s memory to the Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.