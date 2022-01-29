Marvin Humberto Henriquez-Ascencio, 42, of Bluffton, passed away Jan. 23, 2022.

He was born Sept. 9, 1979, to Jorge and Maria Henriquez.

He was a good family man who loved his wife and son. He loved taking his son fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife, Eva Jacqueline Henriquez; his wonderful son, Jorge Eduardo Henriquez; his parents, Jorge and Maria Henriquez; his sister, Raquel Henriquez; and other close cousins.

Calling will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd. in Fort Wayne. Services will be held at the funeral home at 6 p.m. Feb. 4, immediately following visitation.