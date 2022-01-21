Janet Sue Kraner, 82, of Jackson Township in Wells County, passed away at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Janet Kraner

Janet was born Feb. 14, 1939, in Blackford County and was a lifelong resident of southern Wells County. She was a 1957 graduate of Chester Center High School. She was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Bluffton Busy Bees Quilting, Wells County 4-H, and United Methodist Women. She had been president of the Asbury Cemetery Association and had been the organist at the Asbury Church. After retirement she loved to travel.

Loving Survivors include two sons, Samuel D. (Marilyn) Towns of Larue, Ohio, and David A. Kraner of Warren; and a sister, Judy Buckland Rudy of Poneto.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dale F. Pulley; her mother, Madge June Berrier Pulley; a sister, Joyce Bantz; a brother, James Pulley; and a daughter, Susan Marie Clamme.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. A service to celebrate Janet’s life will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral hoome with Pastor John McCullough officiating. Interment will follow in the Asbury Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

