Jackie Easley, 82, of Ossian, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

She was born June 5, 1939, in Fort Wayne, to the late Max and Julia (Gardner) Carpenter. Jackie was a graduate of Northside High School.

She worked for Fort Wayne Wire Die for several years and that is where she met the love of her life, Larry Easley.

Jackie was a member of Ossian First Presbyterian Church for more than 35 years. She enjoyed caring for her family and coordinating dinners at church.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Larry Easley; son, Chad Easley; and brother, Steve (Rita) Carpenter.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Ossian First Presbyterian Church, 123 S. Jefferson Street, Ossian, with visitation one hour prior.

Visitation will also be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian.

Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.