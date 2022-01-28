Helen S. Monticue 97, of Bluffton passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 26, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Helen was born March 7, 1924, in Farmland to W.R. and Lucille (Sumwalt) Schmelzer.

She was a 1942 graduate of Bluffton High School. She worked at Hoosier Condensed Milk Company, Purk Bait and Tackle, Brickley-Meade-Hamilton and Panos doctor’s office and was the secretary in the pathology department at Caylor-Nickel Hospital.

She was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton.

Her marriage to James S. Monticue was in Huntertown, on April 16, 1947.

Survivors include a son Wayne L. (Cindy) Monticue of Bluffton, a daughter Carol (Boyd) Amason of Knoxville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Melinda Monticue of Bluffton, Emily Monticue of Bluffton, Rebecca (Benjamin) Williams of Clinton, Tenn. and Joseph (Melody) Amason of Knoxville, Tenn.; and a great-grandson Foster James Monticue of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a daughter Roberta Ann Monticue.

Private family services will take place at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton followed by burial in Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Friends can send online condolences to the Monticue family at www.thomarich.com.