Harold L. Morgan, 94, of Bluffton passed away on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2022, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Harold Morgan

He was born n July 11, 1927, in Huntington County to Ivy and Maude (Rotramel) Morgan. A 1945 graduate of Liberty Center High School, Harold grew up working on the family farm with his father. Harold served our country in the United States Army. He worked at the State Park as an animal keeper and after retirement at Heyerly’s Market for many years. Harold retired from Franklin Electric in 1989, after 38 years of service. He was a member of American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton and served for many years on the Honor Guard. He was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed camping and fishing with his family.

He married Phyllis (Peg) Scott on July 17, 1948, and raised his family in Bluffton. On Aug. 21, 1999, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, Harold and Kathleen “Kathy” (Walsh) Sliger were married.

Survivors include his wife Kathy of Bluffton, daughters DeVona (Ward) Krause of Churubusco and Beth Hamm of Fishers; sons Dennis Morgan of Uniondale and Glen (Shar) Morgan of Ossian; stepsons, Scott Sliger of New Haven and Jim (Robin) Sliger of Bluffton; former daughters-in-law Cathy Morgan and Deborah Morgan of Fort Wayne and Deborah Crump of Poneto; seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.

Harold is also survived by two sisters, Beth Johnloz of Craigville and Eleanor Ohlwine of Acrola.

He is preceded in death by his former wife, Phyllis (Peg) Morgan; son Bruce Morgan; two grandsons JD Morgan and Brent Sliger; grandson-in-law John Jarrell; and siblings Jerry Morgan, Stanley Morgan, James “Richard” Morgan, John Morgan and an infant brother, Robert Morgan.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home with Dr. Bryson E. “Gene” Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton with military honors by the United States Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

For the safety of the family, visitors are asked to wear a mask to visitation and the funeral service.

Memorials may be given in Harold’s memory to the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolescences to Harold’s family at www.thomarich.com