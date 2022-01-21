Doris Marie (Brunson) Tullis, 99, of Geneva, Ind., died Jan. 16, 2022, at Envive Healthcare in Berne.

She was born April 23, 1922, to Harry and Elma Walter Brunson in rural Jay County. She married Gerald Tullis June 18, 1950, at the Center Church in Jay County.

She is survived by two sons, Steven (Carol) Tullis of Carson City, Nevada, and Roger Tullis of Geneva. Also surviving are three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A third son, Gary (Rose Mary) of Collierville, Tennessee, preceded her in death Jan. 14, 2019, and her husband, Gerald, died Sept. 2, 2003. Also deceased are her siblings Donald, Lawrence, Gladys (Horn), Jane (Dilworth), Raymond, and Earl.

Calling is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Downing and Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Nottingham Friends Church at the intersection of Ind. 1 and Wells County Road 1100S. There will be additional calling at 10 a..m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery at Bryant.

The family requests masking and distancing for those attending.

