David P. Merchant, 69 of Markle, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne.

David Merchant

He was born Sept. 10, 1952, in Landstuhl, Germany, to Ronald and Beverly McClenny Merchant. Dave graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1970, then received his associate’s degree in applied science from Purdue University in 1973. He later received his bachelor of science from Purdue in 1996.

He worked for Franklin Electric for 40 years in a vast array of electrical, mechanical and production engineering positions. He started in Bluffton and finished his career in Gas City.

On Sept. 20, 1975, Dave and Marquita Lacoax were married at Zanesville United Methodist Church. They shared 46 years of marriage together. Dave and Marquita have been members of Hope Missionary Church for more than 38 years. Dave volunteered in many roles at the church, including sound technician, welcome center, doing finish work and was involved in the expansion process, along with being a regular participant in the Go Days Community Outreach service projects. He participated in a mission trip to Biloxi, Miss. Dave was also a supporter of and regular participant in the Right to Life Movement.

Dave is survived by his wife, Marquita, of Markle; his three children, Benjamin (Amber) Merchant of Fort Wayne, Sarah (Paul) Ziegler of Waynedale, and Randy (Konny) Merchant of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Avery, Atticus, and Atlas Merchant, Chloe Ziegler, and Paige and Mason Merchant. He is also survived by a sister, Sharon (David) Scheiber of Churubusco.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton with Pastor Mark Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and on Sunday for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made in Dave’s memory to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or to Helping Hands in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Merchant family at www.thomarich.com