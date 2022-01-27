Clyde C. Maggard, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away at his residence Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

He was a son of the late Joe and Eva Maggard. In 1959 he graduated from Liberty Center High School and married Judy Davis on June 21 of that year.

Also in 1959, Clyde went to work for the Kmart Corporation at the distribution center in Fort Wayne. He later transferred with K-Mart to Illinois, where he retired after 46 years of service.

Clyde is survived by his wife, Judy Maggard; a daughter, Kathy (Adrian) Carballo of Xalapa, Mexico; a son, Kent (Karen) Maggard of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, Steffany (Daniel), Clyo (Juan), Adriana (Alejandro), and Alan (Lore), all of Xalapa, Mexico, Loren of Indianapolis, Ross of Louisville, Ky., and Delaney of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and two siblings, Cleo Sheesley of Cutler Bay, Fla., and Arnold Maggard of Kokomo, Ind.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Gracie Smith of Lafayette, Ind.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian, with a time of sharing beginning at 5 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences can be left online at the www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com website.