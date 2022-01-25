Charlotte E. Fusselman Longo, 83, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Charlotte Longo

She was a 1956 graduate of West Union High School. Charlotte had attended Airline School and received her certificate in Air Travel and Tourism and she received her certificate in Security Training in Florida.

She was a life member of the Moose Lodge.

She had worked as a waitress in Florida for more than 20 years, and she also worked in the airline industry for 17 years working in security, as a travel agent, and as a retail clerk.

Most recently, she attended Warren Church of Christ. Charlotte loved to roller skate, bowl, dance and decorate cakes.

She was born Dec. 13, 1938, in Huntington, the daughter of Harold and Helen Smith Fusselman.

Survivors include a sister, Betty (Charlie) Bennett of Liberty Center; a sister-in-law, Shirley Fusselman of Bluffton; 10 nieces and nephews and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; and her precious cat, Angel.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Dollie Carter, and a brother, Jerry Fusselman.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle. We will be following the CDC’s and Indiana’s health guidelines.

Services will be held following the visitation at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, with Gerald O. Moreland officiating. Interment will take place at the Markle Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Wells County Humane Society or the Warren Church of Christ, both in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770

