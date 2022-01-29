Betty Ann Rittenhouse Spaulding, 82, of Newburgh, Ind., awoke in the arms of Jesus, who she’s waited to meet all her life, on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

She married Oliver Andrew “Skip” Spaulding June 8, 1957. In 1970, they became CEF Missionaries and ministered together for 41 years.

She graduated from Warren High School and later attended Community Trinity Church in Daleville.

Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Oliver “Skip” Spaulding; a son, Steven (Elaine) Spaulding of Hempstead, Texas; two daughters, Jean Ann (William) Hallahan of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Diana (Daryl) Couch of Newburgh; seven grandchildren, Brent (Sara) Couch, Courtney (Lee) Poole, Kayla (Jamie) Waldon, Scott Larsen, Joe Hallahan, Brian Hallahan, and William Hallahan; and seven great-grandchildren, Vera and Bear Poole, Hudson Couch, and Addie, A.J., Everett, and Eloise Walden; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Rittenhouse of Markle.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Ruby Rittenhouse, and two brothers, Robert Rittenhouse and William Rittenhouse.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Boone Funeral Home East Chapel – A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Ave., Evansville, Ind.

Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net