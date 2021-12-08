Vicky Lynn Chopson, 59, of Warren, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born Dec. 23, 1961, in Marion. She married Dennis Chopson April 3, 1981, in Nolanville, Texas.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Chopson of Warren; daughters Brenda Chopson and Barbara “Barbie” Langston, both of Warren; son David Chopson of Warren; seven grandchildren; and sisters, Louise Parfitt of the Netherlands and Lori Poor of Wabash.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary June (Meyers) Doyle and John William Doyle; and brothers, George LaMeau and Larry W. Doyle Sr. Calling hours are at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren on Friday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

