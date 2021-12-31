Home Lifestyle Time to Take a Devotional Break: Leftovers Time to Take a Devotional Break: Leftovers December 31, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Valero donation for 3D printing programs Lifestyle Historical Society lists favorite trees for ‘Christmas in the mansion’ Lifestyle Insights: We have high hopes as we kick off 2022