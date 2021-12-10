Thomas Michael Cole, 73, of Ossian, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Born Jan. 12, 1948 in Warsaw, Ind., he was a son of James and LaDonna (Middleton) Cole.

Tom married Dorothy “Dot” DeKoninck on Sept. 24, 1977, at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1972 during the Vietnam War. Tom was a member of American Legion Post 241 in Waynedale and was a fireman for Adams 2 and 3 fire departments. He was lead maintenance at the filtration plant for the City of Fort Wayne. Tom loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, camping and working in his garage.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Cole; sons, Chad (Andrea) Cole, Brad (Sammi) Cole, and Loren Cole; daughter, Lisa Cole; six grandchildren, Alex, Holley, Carter, Owen, Skyler, and Logan; and brothers, Mack (Janet) Cole and Phil (Lori) Cole.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mariellen Jacobs, Sally Cooper, and Jane Meyers; and brother, Jim Cole.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior on Monday, Dec. 13, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with Kent Koteskey officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, New Haven Adams Township Fire Department Station 2, or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home.