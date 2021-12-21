Thomas Eugene Wilkins, 83, of Berne, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

He was born Dec. 1, 1938, to Eugene Wilkins and Minnie Behling Wilkins. He married Riginia “Joyce” Wulliman June 30, 1960. His wife survives in Berne.

Also surviving is a daughter, Teresa (Cory) Reckard of Poneto; three sons, Scott Wilkins of Geneva, Troy (Tanya) Wilkins of Berne, and Tim Wilkins of Berne; and nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents and a brother, Rick Wilkins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva is in charge of arrangements.