Steven R. Bauman, 82, of Berne, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born March 31, 1939, in Decatur to the Sylvan and Ruth (Rumple) Bauman.

Steve was united in marriage to Myrna Amstutz on March 29, 1959, at First Missionary Church in Berne. They were married for 62 years before Steve’s passing.

He was a member of First Mennonite Church where he was an usher, drove the church bus to take the children to church camp, and also he and Myrna were on the original committee to start Junior Church. Steve was a lifetime member of the Tri State Gas Engine and Tractor Association in Portland, Indiana where he showed Tractors for 42 years.

He graduated in 1957 from Geneva High School where he played basketball, ran cross country, and track. As a young man with a new family he worked for his uncle Clarence Bauman in construction which was very significant to him as a young man. Steve retired from the Postal Service after 30 years of service. He helped his father and brother farm for several years. After retirement he worked in maintenance at Smith Brothers, and mowed at the M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne for five years. He also enjoyed helping his son at Liechty Farms.

Steve loved his family and grandchildren very much, they enjoyed spending time together. He coached Little League baseball for the Linn Grove Pirates and Pony League for Berne Furniture. He was an avid Indiana Hoosiers, Indianapolis Colts, Bears, and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was honored by the South Adams athletic department as a lifelong sports fan. He ran the chains for the South Adams football teams for several years. He loved to squirrel and mushroom hunt. Myrna and Steve loved to vacation in the Freeport Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas and did so for 39 years.

Survivors include his loving wife, Myrna Bauman of Berne; daughter, Jan (Dr. Alan) Harshman of Bluffton; son, Kurt (Jill Campbell) Bauman of Decatur; sister, Rosie Hoffman of Berne; brother, Doug (Candy) Bauman of Geneva; sister, Kathi (Charlie) Tooley of Berne; and four grandchildren, Zackrey (Becky) Bauman, Tori (Pierce) Bauman, Myranda (Brian) Bauman, and Jamie Harshman.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at First Mennonite Church in Berne with Pastor Jim Schwartz, Pastor Jeff Linthicum, and Pastor Mike Wertenberger officiating. Burial will follow at the M.R.E. Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 16, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, Berne, and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials can be given to First Mennonite Church Household Treasury or South Adams Athletic Department.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Indiana.

