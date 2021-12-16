Home State & National News State officials plan $125 refund to taxpayers from surplus State officials plan $125 refund to taxpayers from surplus December 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Evictions on the rise months after federal moratorium ends State & National News Bail denied for women charged in death of boy State & National News Richmond man gets 19 years for role in plot to kill informant