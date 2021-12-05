Madame Simone Lucien Helene Hilaire Wyant, 98, of Fort Wayne and a former Bluffton resident, died Thursday Dec. 2, 2021, at the Golden Years Homestead in Fort Wayne.

She was born in Metz, France, July 16, 1923. She married Arthur Wyant on June 14, 1947; he preceded her in death Sept. 3, 2004.

Survivors include three children, Steve, Carol (Mark) Chaney and Lisa (Bryan) Stiebeling; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Cedar Creek Church of Christ in Fort Wayne. There will be an hour of calling prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Arrangements by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Online condolences at: www.thomarich.com