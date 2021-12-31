Rose Faye Clark, 91, of Shoals, Ind., went to her Heavenly home with her family by her side at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Loogootee Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Faye was the grandmother of Rev. Chad B. Clark and the great-grandmother of Caleb Clark, Brooke Rose Schwartz, and Mitchell Clark, and the great-great-grandmother of Elliott and Emersyn Schwartz, all of Bluffton.

Faye was born Aug. 17, 1930, in Washington, Ind., to William O. and Rosie Ella (Grove) Hand.

Faye graduated from Washington High School in 1948 and Vincennes University in 1979 as a licensed practical nurse. She then worked at Eastgate Manor in Washington and retired in 1998.

Faye loved baking, cooking, and was an avid reader. Her family was her world. She attended the Weisbach Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings, Wilmer Hand, Wilbert Hand, Robert Hand, Donald Hand, Edith Dillion, Beulah White, Ruth Watkins, and William O. “Bud” Hand; and a granddaughter, Emily Clark.

Faye is survived by her children, Bill (Stephanie) Clark of Montgomery, and Brent Clark and Shannon (Doug) Wagoner, both of Shoals; her grandchildren, Stacy Mormon, Amy Clark, Hannah Estrada, Rev. Chad Clark, Nathan L. Clark, Joshua Clark, Aaron Clark, Justin Clark, and Evan Wagoner; plus 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Weisbach Community Church in Shoals. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at the Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Online condolences: www.blakefuneralhome.com