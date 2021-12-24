Richard Noonan, 81, of Berne, a former resident of Bluffton, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born July 12, 1940 in Terre Haute. He married Marie Lehman June 24, 1961, in Berne; she preceded him in death May 25, 2019.

Survivors include two sons, Ben (Lori) Noonan of Berne and Denny (Joann) Noonan of Decatur; three daughters, Ann Noonan (Kevin) Frank of Liberty Center, Mary Noonan (Sam) Smith of Antwerp, Ohio, and Donna Noonan (Mark) Jones of Berne; 19 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Ken Noonan, of Killeen, Texas; and a sister, Martha Joan Noonan of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents, Paul A. Noonan and Violet J. Johnson Noonan.

Calling will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Mt. Hope Church of the Nazarene, 5005E-500S, Berne, with Pastor David Cox officiating.

Burial will be at the Evangelical Church Cemetery, Berne, at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28.

