Randy W. Stout 62, of Bluffton passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Randy was born in Bluffton to Raymond E. and Beatrice (Stout) Stout.

He retired after 40 years of service with American Axle Manufacturing.

On March 15, 2011, in Gatlinburg, Tenn., Randy married Jean Gerhard. They have shared 10 years of marriage together.

Randy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends along with riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Survivors include two sons, Raymond (Chasity) Stout of Bluffton, and Steve (Courtney) Stout of Bluffton; a step-son Eugene (Robin) Collins of Bluffton; a step-daughter Christina (Dustin) Bailey of Royalton, Ky.; 10 grandchildren; and siblings Judy (Larry) Clifford of Bluffton, Bonnie Eti of Bluffton and Kay Mohler of Duluth, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton officiated by Pastor Les Cantrell. Burial will follow.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com