Rancie Ellenberger, 89, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021, at the Majestic Care of Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne. Rancie was born July 30, 1932, in Hyden, Ky., to Lawrence and Lillie (Caldwell) Melton.

Rancie was a 1953 graduate of Bluffton High School.

On Jan. 10, 1954, in Wells County Rancie married Richard L. Ellenberger. They shared 44 years of marriage together before his passing on May 14, 1998.

Rancie was an E.R. admitting clerk for Caylor-Nickel Clinic for 22 years. In 1981 Rancie and her husband moved to Madison, Tenn. She worked at the Nashville Memorial Hospital for 16 years retiring in 1997. In 2000 Rancie moved back to Bluffton.

Survivors include her daughter, Deborah J. Morgan of Fort Wayne; a son, Rick Ellenberger of Huntington; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Richard; two sisters, Loretta Stauffer and Edna Dillinger; and three brothers, Alvy Melton, Vernon Melton, and Joe Melton.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Dr. Bryson E. Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Calling will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, and for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to the First Reformed Church of Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.