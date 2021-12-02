WELLS COUNTY

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

1600 W. Washington St.

Bluffton, IN 46714

Phone: (260) 824-6430

Fax: (260) 824-6431

highway@wellscounty.org

REQUIREMENTS FOR BIDDING

Bid Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Place: Conference room – Wells County Carnegie Annex, 223 W Washington St., Bluffton

All bids to be submitted on Wells County Highway Annual Bid Form 1.

Bids for items 1 through 3 shall be accompanied by a 10% bond or certified check in the amount of 10% of the bid. (Out-of-State companies must have checks.)

The Board of Wells County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids, or to accept the one which, in their judgment, will be in the best interest of Wells County, and will be the best and/or lowest responsive and responsible bidder for each line or class of materials.

COUNTY HIGHWAY

SUPERVISOR’S REQUISITION

1. Bituminous Dust Control Material Liquid – 75,000 gallons or less liquid asphalt emulsions for dust control. No demurrage can be charged.

Application rate for in front of homes is below. Please quote the product alone and also quote the product distributed throughout Wells County at selected locations if you are able to provide both services. If you can only provide the material OR only the distribution, quote them individually.

Two applications

A. First application 15’ wide @ .40 gallon per square yard

B. Second application 15’ wide @ .20 gallon per square yard

Quote price per gallon for each application rate.

2. Stone/Aggregate – 45,000 tons or less of various sizes of stone crushed aggregate including screenings. Materials to meet INDOT standard specifications, gradation and approval of the Wells County Commissioners and Highway Department.

3. Bituminous Material Liquid – 440,000 gallons or less liquid asphalt emulsions of various grades. Materials to meet Indiana Department of Transportation Specifications except remove stone coating. No demurrage can be charged. Bid price at cents/gallon and dollars/ton.

4. Fuel – provide pricing for Premium on-road and off-road diesel fuel to be delivered to the Wells County Highway Department and 3 off site fueling locations. On-Road Diesel to be delivered to 1600 West Washington Street location and Off-Road Diesel to be delivered to three separate county fueling sites. Total of 45,000 gallons of On-Road and Off-Road Diesel in Regular and Winter Mix with kerosene rates, as appropriate. Pricing to include all taxes applicable to a governmental agency. Price per gallon should also include delivery cost in addition to any other fees that may apply. Bidder agrees to monitor tank levels and maintain volume appropriate for emergency operations as determined by Superintendent. Bidders should not include biodiesel.

5. Aluminum Box Culverts – Provide unit pricing for all sizes and accessories available, including but not limited to shell, invert, headwalls, wingwalls, corner panels, toe walls, receiving channel, and footing pads. Price structures for HL93, HS25, and HS20 load ratings. Bidder must provide signed and sealed fabrication, plate layout, and design calculations by manufacturer for any structure ordered by Owner. Bidder must have an Indiana Registered Professional Engineer (PE) on staff to assist Owner in design and sizing of these type structures if required and must be able to attend a mandatory onsite preconstruction meeting with Owner and provide an onsite inspection during construction by an employee of the culvert manufacturer if required.

6. Precast Concrete Arch Structures and Boxes – Provide unit pricing for all sizes and accessories available, including but not limited to shell, invert, headwalls, wingwalls, and foundations. Price structures for HL93, HS25, and HS20 load ratings. Bidder must provide signed and sealed fabrication, layout, and design calculations by manufacturer for any structure ordered by Owner. Bidder must have an Indiana Registered Professional Engineer (PE) on staff to assist Owner in design and sizing of these type structures if required and must be able to attend a mandatory onsite preconstruction meeting with Owner and provide an onsite inspection during construction by an employee of the culvert manufacturer if required.

7. All Steel Bridge Packages Including Beam Span and Truss Structures – Provide unit pricing for all sizes and accessories available. Price structures for HL93, HS25, and HS20 load ratings. Bidder must provide signed and sealed fabrication, layout, and design calculations by manufacturer for any structure ordered by Owner. Bidder must have an Indiana Registered Professional Engineer (PE) on staff to assist Owner in design and sizing of these type structures if required and must be able to attend a mandatory onsite preconstruction meeting with Owner and provide an onsite inspection during construction by an employee of the bridge manufacturer if required.

8. Bridge Decking Products – Provide unit pricing for Structural Plate Bridge Flooring, corrugations 2” to 6” and 3” to 9” in all gauges available. Price both punched and un-punched material.

9. Treated Timber Bridge Products – Provide unit pricing for treated timber bridge rail, decks, pilings, salt/sand storage building package components, and galvanized attaching hardware.

10. Steel Pipe Products – Provide unit pricing for corrugated steel pipe products on a per foot or unit price basis from 12” thru 144” diameter for both standard and elliptical in 16ga thru 10ga. Price galvanized, aluminized-T2 and polymer coated pipes.

11. Misc Pipe & Fittings – Provide unit pricing for corrugated High Density Polyethylene pipe products on a per foot basis from 4” diameter thru 60”. Include pricing for standard fittings.

Successful Bidder must have a representative available to assist Owner in sizing and installation of pipe, culvert, timber or precast structures materials for all items. Bidder must provide a professional engineer (PE) on products as noted.

Items 6 through 12 shall be considered as a unit, with bid to be complete for all items and material to be delivered and unloaded as specified by the Owner. Quote net prices only.

The delivery time and availability of material are to be listed and considered as part of the bid.

All materials must meet all federal and state highway specifications with a design load capacity to meet AASHTO guidelines. Manufacturer’s material certification sheets must accompany bid where appropriate.

All materials must be manufactured and fabricated in the United States of America.

Shawn Bonar

Wells County Highway Dept.

Supervisor

oj, nb 12/2, 12/9

