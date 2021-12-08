NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION WITHOUT COURT SUPERVISION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

ESTATE NO.

90C01-2112-EU-000060

Notice is hereby given that MYRA SUE HANLIN and RETA ELLEN CRISPEN were on the 3rd day of December, 2021, appointed as co-personal representatives of the estate of JOYCE BRANER, deceased, who died on the 13th day of November, 2021. They are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the same in the office of the Clerk of said Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or said claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 3rd day of December, 2021.

Beth Davis

Clerk of the Circuit Court

for Wells County, Indiana

Michelle Brown-Stohler

Attorney #17247-90

Sprunger & Sprunger

105 N. Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-0500

Attorney for co-personal representatives

nb 12/8, 12/15

hspaxlp