NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION WITHOUT COURT SUPERVISION
IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT
OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
ESTATE NO.
90C01-2112-EU-000060
Notice is hereby given that MYRA SUE HANLIN and RETA ELLEN CRISPEN were on the 3rd day of December, 2021, appointed as co-personal representatives of the estate of JOYCE BRANER, deceased, who died on the 13th day of November, 2021. They are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.
All persons having claims against said estate, whether or not now due, must file the same in the office of the Clerk of said Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or said claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 3rd day of December, 2021.
Beth Davis
Clerk of the Circuit Court
for Wells County, Indiana
Michelle Brown-Stohler
Attorney #17247-90
Sprunger & Sprunger
105 N. Main Street
Bluffton, Indiana 46714
Telephone: (260) 824-0500
Attorney for co-personal representatives
