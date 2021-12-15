Preston Leroy Fogwell Jr., 73, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center. He was born May 31, 1948, in Baltimore, Md., son of Preston Leroy Sr. and Lilie Mae (Lettau) Fogwell. He worked as a groundskeeper for the Baltimore County School System and was a member of Ossian Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving are his wife, Gail J. Fogwell of Ossian; daughter, Kaitlynn Fogwell of Ossian; siblings, James (Denise) Fogwell and Sandra (Chris) Alsruhe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Geraldine Orem, Donna Mae Lucas, and Delbert Fogwell. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m. at Ossian Church of the Nazarene, 302 N. Metts St., Ossian, IN 46777 with visitation one hour prior.

Contributions in Leroy’s memory may be made to Ossian Church of the Nazarene.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Fogwell family.